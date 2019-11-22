The Debate
The Debate
Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Are Giving Major Sibling Goals In These Vacay Pictures

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm with her latest pictures. We have compiled some of the Sonam Kapoor’s pictures hanging out with Rhea Kapoor in LA. 

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm with her latest pictures from vacation. The Zoya Factor actor is exploring Los Angeles with her producer sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam and Rhea are giving major sibling goals to their fans on the internet. As evident from the I Hate Luv Stories actor's Instagram pictures, the sisters are spending gala time shopping, dining and sharing laughter. We have compiled some of Sonam Kapoor’s pictures hanging out with Rhea Kapoor in LA. 

1. And the adventure begins…

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

2. Brimming with fun, frolic and vibrant colours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

3. Dazzling in yellow

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

4. Comfortable styling with puffed shoulder top and classic denim

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

5. Sunkissed laughter

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

6. Exulting the rooftop views with refreshing drinks

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

7. Posing with the Venice sign

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

8. Basking in the joyous vibes

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

9. Dinner date with sister

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

10. Making a fashion statement

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Sonam Kapoor: The Actor's Sister-act In LA With Rhea Kapoor | Check Pictures

11. We all scream for ice-cream

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Sonam Kapoor: Some Of The Best Movies Of The Saawariya Actor

12. Never-ending chats

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Anil Kapoor Clears The Air Over Sonam Kapoor Going The 'family Way'

13. Taking fun seriously

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Also read: Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor, And Anand Ahuja's LA Vacay Is All Things Fun, See Pics

14. The unforgettable meal

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 

 

Published:
