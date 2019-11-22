Sonam Kapoor And Rhea Are Giving Major Sibling Goals In These Vacay Pictures

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took the internet by storm with her latest pictures from vacation. The Zoya Factor actor is exploring Los Angeles with her producer sister Rhea Kapoor. Sonam and Rhea are giving major sibling goals to their fans on the internet. As evident from the I Hate Luv Stories actor's Instagram pictures, the sisters are spending gala time shopping, dining and sharing laughter. We have compiled some of Sonam Kapoor’s pictures hanging out with Rhea Kapoor in LA.

1. And the adventure begins…

2. Brimming with fun, frolic and vibrant colours

3. Dazzling in yellow

4. Comfortable styling with puffed shoulder top and classic denim

5. Sunkissed laughter

6. Exulting the rooftop views with refreshing drinks

7. Posing with the Venice sign

8. Basking in the joyous vibes

9. Dinner date with sister

10. Making a fashion statement

11. We all scream for ice-cream

12. Never-ending chats

13. Taking fun seriously

14. The unforgettable meal

