Sonam Kapoor's support for Kanika Kapoor doesn't please netizens, actor responds to flak

Kanika Kapoor, who announced that she had tested for COVID-19, was at the receiving end of criticism for attending parties after her return from London. As Sonam K Ahuja came out in support of the singer, she too faced a similar situation on social media. As the actor said the Baby Doll artist returned on March 9, when India was playing Holi and not self-isolating, netizens were not pleased.

One wrote that Indians did not play Holi in the way they usually do, since everyone was ‘aware.’ Another replied that Indians playing during Holi were not those who had coronavirus.

One user wrote he has been in self-isolation since his return since he knew about the disease being ‘dangerous’. Some of the other reactions included being ‘disappointed’ with the actor, and how she did not understand ‘simple things.’

Here are the reactions:

Hey Sonam , India that was playing holi had not returned from abroad carrying Corona Virus .

When will you start understanding simple things ? https://t.co/fPMvbuxR7c — Ranveer Choudhary (@Ranveerchy) March 21, 2020

Hey sonam , india was not playing holi ... everyone was aware . Is kanika dumb .... why did not she cancel her all plans when she came back....... kuchh v bakte rhte ho aaplog v https://t.co/7D0YIW6bcj — Khushi (@Khushi33441057) March 21, 2020

I came on 31 January and I had been in government isolation for 18 days, then on 18 February I went to my house and 14 days in self isolation. Sonam ji, I am not a celebrity but I am not illiterate, I know that this disease is very dangerous. https://t.co/jeAp80i3lA — Mohan Uniyal (@MohanUniyal4) March 21, 2020

Can't believe Sonam Kapoor defending a woman who might have infected 100+ people because of her stupidity. — Aditii🎀 (@Sassy_Soul_) March 21, 2020

A journalist also disagreed with Sonam, and informed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision to not celebrate Holi this year and how UK too took similar decisions.

Sonam, however, stuck by her opinion, and added that she herself has been in self-isolation since her return from London. The actor added that self-isolation was not mandatory at that time and people too were not aware. The Delhi 6 star asserted that kindness and empathy was the ‘need of the hour.’

As a netizen pointed out how none of the COVID-19 positive persons partied during Holi, Sonam disagreed and said she had read the reports.

Some were actually. There were huge parties celebrated. Please look at the media reports. I was at home though. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

When another quipped that she should ‘isolate her account’ too, she urged the person to unfollow her but stop spreading negativity and hate.

Unfollow me if you have a problem with my tweets. Why are you spreading negativity and hate. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against Kanika Kapoor for attending parties, while possibly being infected, after her return from London. Fortunately, Vasundhare Raje and Dushyant Singh, who were a part of one of the parties, tested negative for coronavirus. Other leaders including Jitin Prasada, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and 3 MLAs have put themselves in self-quarantine.

Kanika announced on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms since last four days. As per reports, she is in quarantine at the KGMU Hospital in Lucknow.

While earlier she denied attending ‘parties’, later she said that she had attended only small gatherings. She denied reports that she had hid in the airport washroom, and expressed unhappiness about being treated like a ‘criminal.’

