Sonam Kapoor's Support For Kanika Kapoor Doesn't Please Netizens, Actor Responds To Flak

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor's support for Kanika Kapoor did not please netizens as they said that Holi was not played by COVID-19 patients. She later defended herself.

Written By Joel Kurian | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sonam Kapoor's support for Kanika Kapoor doesn't please netizens, actor responds to flak

Kanika Kapoor, who announced that she had tested for COVID-19, was at the receiving end of criticism for attending parties after her return from London. As Sonam K Ahuja came out in support of the singer, she too faced a similar situation on social media. As the actor said the Baby Doll artist returned on March 9, when India was playing Holi and not self-isolating, netizens were not pleased. 

READ: Sonam Kapoor Stands Up For Kanika Kapoor, Says 'India Was Playing Holi When She Arrived'

One wrote that Indians did not play Holi in the way they usually do, since everyone was ‘aware.’ Another replied that Indians playing during Holi were not those who had coronavirus.  

One user wrote he has been in self-isolation since his return since he knew about the disease being ‘dangerous’. Some of the other reactions included being ‘disappointed’ with the actor, and how she did not understand ‘simple things.’ 

Here are the reactions: 

A journalist also disagreed with Sonam, and informed how Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the decision to not celebrate Holi this year and how UK too took similar decisions. 

READ:Kanika Kapoor Breaks Silence Says She's Not Irresponsible As People Are Deeming Her To Be

Sonam, however, stuck by her opinion, and added that she herself has been in self-isolation since her return from London. The actor added that self-isolation was not mandatory at that time and people too were not aware. The Delhi 6 star asserted that kindness and empathy was the ‘need of the hour.’ 

As a netizen pointed out how none of the COVID-19 positive persons partied during Holi, Sonam disagreed and said she had read the reports. 

When another quipped that she should ‘isolate her account’ too, she urged the person to unfollow her but stop spreading negativity and hate.

Meanwhile, cases have been registered against Kanika Kapoor for attending parties, while possibly being infected, after her return from London. Fortunately, Vasundhare Raje and Dushyant Singh, who were a part of one of the parties, tested negative for coronavirus. Other leaders including Jitin Prasada, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and 3 MLAs have put themselves in self-quarantine. 

READ:Pooja Bedi Terms Kanika Kapoor 'very Irresponsible', Shares How Her Kids Acted Post Travel

Kanika announced on Friday that she had tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing symptoms since last four days. As per reports, she is in quarantine at the KGMU Hospital in Lucknow. 

While earlier she denied attending ‘parties’, later she said that she had attended only small gatherings. She denied reports that she had hid in the airport washroom, and expressed unhappiness about being treated like a ‘criminal.’ 

READ:Coronavirus: Complaint Filed Against Singer Kanika Kapoor In Bihar Court

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
