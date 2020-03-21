Sonam Kapoor Stands Up For Kanika Kapoor, Says 'India Was Playing Holi When She Arrived'

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor has come out in support of singer Kanika Kapoor who was tested positive for Coronavirus on Friday. The singer had allegedly landed in the country from London earlier last month and was even screened at the airport for possible infection from Coronavirus. However, Kanika's diagnosis and the subsequent unravelling of her social activities after coming back to the country have created a furore among netizens.

Sonam Kapoor has tried to make sense of Kanika's travel history with the fact that she had reached back from London on the 9th of March which was a day before the festival of Holi. The country was not in self-isolation during that time as the virus had not spread to the southern part of the Asian continent then.

Hey guys @TheKanikakapoor came back on the 9th. India was not self isolating but playing Holi. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

Kanika Kapoor on Friday announced that she had tested positive for COVID-19. She claimed she developed symptoms four days ago, after her return from abroad, reportedly London, 10 days ago. The singer and her family are under quarantine, reportedly at KGMU Hospital, in Lucknow.

Pictures of parties and social gathering attended by the Bollywood singer surfaced on social media after her announcement. One of them was attended by former Rajashthan CM Vasundhara Raje, her son Dushyant Singh, Congress leader Jitin Prasada, Uttar Pradesh Health Minister and 3 MLAS, who have gone into self-quarantine since then.

Coronavirus scare in the country

At least 270 confirmed cases of the virus have been reported in India with four reported deaths. The Union government on Thursday announced that no international flight will be allowed to land in the country for a week from March 22.

