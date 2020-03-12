Emmanuel Mudiay Reportedly Tests Positive For Coronavirus Just Minutes After Rudy Gobert

The 2019-20 NBA season is in jeopardy after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. The NBA immediately announced the suspension of all games for an indefinite period as it suspects more players could have contracted with coronavirus, also knowns as Covid-19. Latest reports in the US suggest Gobert's teammate at Utah Emmanuel Mudiay could be the second player to be tested positive for coronavirus. Twitter is flooded with information related to Mudiay's test reports but none of them have confirmed the news.

NBA Players that have tested positive for COVID-19:



- Rudy Gobert

- Emmanuel Mudiay — Ballrsnation 🏀 (@ballrsnation) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Emmanuel Mudiay coronavirus: Daniele Rugani Coronavirus Test Report 'positive', Juventus Advise against Panic: Report

NBA coronavirus: Emmanuel Mudiay coronavirus fears

Emmanuel Mudiay was already listed as 'questionable' for the game on Wednesday night (Thursday IST) against OKC Thunder with an illness. However, with suspicions that Mudiay has also contracted with the virus, the 24-year-old could undergo further tests to confirm the same. The Athletic further reported that the entire Thunder side will also be tested for the virus.

To add onto this, I'm told the Thunder players are being told they will all be tested for coronavirus tonight. They are on standby. Wow.



The NBA appears to have its Patient Zero. https://t.co/5sEludKE4U https://t.co/xtHmj7lXZc — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Emmanuel Mudiay coronavirus: NBA coronavirus, Mark Cuban Left Shocked After NBA Suspension

NBA suspended: NBA coronavirus outbreak feared

Officially declared as a pandemic by WHO, the outbreak of coronavirus has become the major cause for concern around the globe. With several sporting events suspended or postponed, the NBA reacted swiftly by suspending all activities until further notice. The league has stated that they will use the time to figure out the next steps in regard to the pandemic.

A statement from the Utah Jazz:



» https://t.co/weQF4NNz4a — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2020

However, Gobert testing positive with the virus has bought unwanted attention to the Jazz, whose players will undergo thorough testing procedures and a self-isolation. The entire Jazz roster and all its staffs will reportedly be tested for coronavirus in the coming days.

Also Read | Rudy Gobert Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Emmanuel Mudiay feared too

NBA coronavirus: Emmanuel Mudiay and others to contract the virus?

It is further reported that Rudy Gobert shared the floor with up to 34 different players since Friday. This has unsurprisingly added to the mass panic around the NBA. Meanwhile, reports suggest Toronto Raptors, who faced Jazz and Rudy Gobert on Monday night (Tuesday IST) have informed their players to be self-quarantined for a period of 14 days.

Sources: The Raptors have informed their players to self-quarantine for the next 14 days due to coronavirus situation. Toronto faced Utah and Rudy Gobert on Monday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

Also Read | Emmanuel Mudiay coronavirus: NBA Suspended Indefinitely As Utah Jazz Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus