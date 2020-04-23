Rhea Kapoor Reveals Best Memories With Sister Sonam While Shooting 'Veere Di Wedding'

Sisters Sonam Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor have made Instagram their best friend amid the COVID-19 lockdown. The duo is seen sharing snippets of their whereabouts that time and again sets the internet ablaze. On Wednesday night Rhea Kapoor engaged in a question and answer series on Instagram. While she made many revelations about her favourite food joints, Rhea also revealed one of her best memories with Sonam Kapoor while shooting Veere Di Wedding.

Rhea's best memory with Sonam while shooting Veere Di Wedding

Rhea Kapoor began the fun game by saying, "I can't wait for us to all safely get back to enjoying all that the talented chefs and entrepreneurs at different restaurants have to offer until then we will support them in every way we can. Rhea then asked, "What dish at what restaurant will be your comeback meal?" Fans in huge numbers gushed to talk about their favourite restaurants and happy places.

Amidst the on-going session, one fans' favourite food join took Rhea Kapoor down the memory lane which helped her recall one of her best memories with Sonam Kapoor while shooting Veere Di Wedding. When the fan posted the desire of gobbling a pizza with truffle at a particular joint, Rhea Kapoor penned down saying, "I went there with Sonam Kapoor between shifts while shooting Veere Di Wedding and it was 😍 Best memories!"

Earlier, Sonam Kapoor shared that she misses Rhea Kapoor while cooking, as Sonam time and again prepares appetizing delicacies at home during quarantine for husband Anand Ahuja. However, amid everything, she misses daddy Anil Kapoor too. Not only this, even Rhea shares pictures with Sonam to let the latter know that she is missed at such a time of COVID-19 lockdown. Meanwhile, this week, The Zoya Factor actor also shared husband Anand Ahuja's childhood pictures from the archives that enlightened the internet.

