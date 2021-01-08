Sonam Kapoor misses Anand Ahuja after going on solo date; gets lovely reaction from hubby

COVID-19 had given a break to Bollywood stars, with shootings and theatres remaining shut for the major part of the lockdown. In the last two months, many of them resumed work and the latest to come back on the film sets had been Sonam K Ahuja. The actor, however, is missing husband Anand Ahuja and the duo conveyed cutely to each other on Instagram.

Sonam misses Anand Ahuja

Sonam has been shooting for her next film Blind in Glasgow, United Kingdom. Apart from sharing her updates from the shooting, the actor recently went out on a date all alone. She quipped how it was good to go out on a solo date sometimes.

While she seemed delighted to be gorging on the delicacies on the ‘solo date’, deep inside she was missing her husband. Sharing a selfie with him, she shared how much she missed him.

Anand Ahuja had a cute reaction, calling her ‘crazzy girl’ and assured her that he was coming.

After a not so amazing 2020 for the world, Sonam had geared up for 2021 with Anand, aka the 'love of her life' as her shield. Sharing a picture where they were seen kissing, the Khoobsurat star hoped it would be 'filled with love, family, friends, work, travel, spiritual growth.'

“We will work hard and live life to the fullest and we aren’t looking back at all,” she had written.

Blind

Meanwhile, on the work front Sonam will be seen in her first film after no release in 2020. She is playing the role of a blind police officer in the movie, being directed by Shome Makhija and produced buy Kahaani fame Sujoy Ghosh. The movie is reportedly a remake of a Korean film of the same name.

She plays the character named Gia, had been introducing the members of her team. For one of the posts, she had used the caption, "All in our small little bubble. The A Team ... . our little normal.."

Another important member was a dog named Elsa. "Everyone meet Elsa my beautiful dog in #blind and she loves my character #gia and #gia cannot function without her," she had introduced the dog.

