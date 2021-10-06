Sonam Kapoor Pens B'day Wish For Brother-in-law Karan Boolani; Says, 'We Love You'

On the occasion of Rhea Kapoor’s husband, Karan Boolani’s birthday, Sonam Kapoor recently shared some memorable glimpses of him on social media and penned a cute birthday wish for him.

Many fans were delighted to see Sonam Kapoor’s post for his brother-in-law, Karan Boolani and stated how amazing their pictures were.

Sonam Kapoor wishes Brother-in-law Karan Boolani on his birthday

Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of blissful pictures of her with Karan Boolani on the occasion of the latter’s birthday. The photos depicted some of the memorable moments of Karan Boolani with the Kapoor family.

In the caption, she added a birthday note for him while thanking him for taking care of them and being the best at it. She wrote, “Happy happy birthday @karanboolani thank you for being the voice of reason when @rheakapoor and I want to be completely unreasonable. And then thanks for getting us out of trouble because of our unreasonable behaviour. Thanks for taking care of us and being the best at it. We love you. I’m so glad you’re my friend and now my brother in law. Love ya!” (sic)

Many fans took to Sonam Kapoor’s Instagram post and dropped hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section while many of them wished Karan Boolani a happy birthday. Some fans also praised how Sonam Kapoor’s family pictures were amazing. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Sonam Kapoor’s latest Instagram post.

On the other hand, even Arjun Kapoor took to his official Instagram handle and shared a picture of himself with Karan Boolani and wished the latter on his birthday. He also added a note that read, “Life’s a party bro Have a huge one today Happy Birthday” (sic). Take a look at what he posted-

Image: Instagram/@arjunkapoor

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has been working on her upcoming crime-thriller movie, Blind, which is being directed by Shome Makhija and produced by Sujoy Ghosh, Avishek Ghosh, Hyunwoo Thomas Kim, Sachin Nahar, Pinkesh Nahar, and Manisha W. The movie will also showcase other prominent actors in significant roles namely Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey. The movie was wrapped up in February 2021 and is set to have an OTT release.

Image: Instagram/@sonamkapoor