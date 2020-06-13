Sonam Kapoor Shares 'blast From The Past' Picture With Anil Kapoor & Rhea Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor has been entertaining fans on social media amid lockdown and recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share a throwback picture with father Anil Kapoor and sister Rhea Kapoor. As seen in the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor can be seen twinning in a black outfit. While Sonam Kapoor smiles at the camera, Rhea Kapoor is seen clapping in the priceless throwback picture shared. Take a look at the post:

Ever since the lockdown was imposed, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been sharing her quarantine shenanigans on social media and recently, the actor took to her Instagram handle to repost an unmissable throwback picture, which also features Arjun Kapoor in his early teen years. Originally posted by her designer friend, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja can be seen posing with her friend, while Arjun Kapoor is seen flashing a big smile to the camera. With the picture shared, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wrote: “Some Serious Throwback”.

The actor also tagged her friends in the picture. While Sonam can be seen dressed in a one-piece, Arjun Kapoor can be seen sporting a magnified chess board-inspired shirt. Take a look at the picture shared:

What's next for Sonam Kapoor?

Sonam Kapoor was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role. The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family.

Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania. The movie was bankrolled by Sonam's sister, Rhea Kapoor. However, the shooting of the film is reportedly put on halt due to the Coronavirus outbreak in the country.

