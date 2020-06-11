Anil Kapoor's Most Memorable Throwback Pictures With His Family

Anil Kapoor is one of the many Bollywood celebrities who is known to be quite active on social media. He often posts interesting pictures and keeps his fans entertained. He is also known to be a family man and always shares a lot of pictures featuring him along with his family on his Instagram. In the past, he has often shared throwback pictures with his family members, reminiscing the old days. Here are some of the throwback pictures that you must check out right away. Read on to know more details about the whole story:

Anil Kapoor posts throwback pictures remembering the good old days

Anil Kapoor posted a monochrome picture as a throwback. He posted this picture on the occasion of Mothers Day, as a wish for his mother. He captioned the picture, “A love like no other! Happy Mother’s Day Mom!”. Check out the picture below:

Anil Kapoor posted a throwback picture with his wife on the occasion of her birthday. Kapoor is seen wearing a black shirt in the picture, with the top four buttons left open. He captioned the picture, “This is what being young & in love looks like! Everyday of my life is made better because of her...Happy Birthday @kapoor.sunita! You are the reason for everything! Isn’t she just flawless? I am so lucky! Love you!”.

Anil Kapoor has posted a throwback picture of his wife and his daughters -- Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor and fashion designer, Rhea Kapoor. Kapoor posted the picture on the occasion of Sonam Kapoor’s birthday and also wished her all the good luck for her married life.

He captioned the picture, “My dear @sonamkapoor, from being the best bridesmaid on screen to the most beautiful bride in real life (not just a father's bias), you have shown the world, once again, what an incredible force you are. And now, with @anandahuja by your side, I know you're gonna soar higher & prouder than ever before! Happy Birthday jetsetter!! Missing you and Mom a li'l extra today 😘😘 @kapoor.sunita”.

