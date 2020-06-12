Anil Kapoor's Ramp Photos Will Simply Steal Your Breath Away

Anil Kapoor's movies have often left the masses spellbound. The actor has not only aced at films but also excelled at giving fashion goals. The actor has won multiple films and fashion awards including the Style Legend Icon of the year award by HT. Anil Kapoor's Instagram is a catalog filled with fashion shoots, film promotion looks, and much more. Listed below are some of Anil Kapoor's best ramp pictures.

Anil Kapoor's ramp pictures

This was Anil Kapoor's stunning outfit for the Lakme Fashion Week back in 2019. The actor stood tall alongside Janhvi Kapoor in an all-black ensemble. Anil Kapoor donned a black kurta with black pants.

The actor also threw on a black embellished vest on top of his traditional Indian Kurta. The outfit worn by Anil Kapoor was designed by Raghavendra Rathore. Kapoor had his signature beard and smile to go along with his stunning outfit. Stood beside him was his niece Janhvi who also looked stunning in an all-black ensemble.

This was another stellar look put together for the Mubarakan Delhi promotions. The actor looked great in a grey blazer and dark blue jeans. Kapoor threw on a grey sweatshirt inside along with a great turban. Anil Kapoor had his signature beard and smile to go along with his stunning outfit. He completed his look with a pair of stunning black shoes.

This look of Anil Kapoor was put together for the Kunal Rawal Show in 2016. The actor looked great as always on the ramp and stole the hearts of fans with his eased walk. Anil Kapoor wore a white kurta with a black vest. The actor had a cape blazer loosely hung on his shoulders.

The vest and cape had a matching pattern to them. For his bottoms, Kapoor wore a well-styled pair of grey pants with stylish black shoes. To enhance the look, Anil Kapoor had on black sunglasses with his signature beard.

This was Kapoor's look put together for the Equality Fashion Show in 2015. The actor donned a stylish deep maroon suit. With a neat blazer and matching pants, Kapoor was set to go. He also had on a white shirt and bowtie. As always his beard was trimmed to perfection. Anil Kapoor's post had many likes and comments flying in from fans who loved his put together neat and classy look.

