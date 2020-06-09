Anil Kapoor & Anand Ahuja Are Both Scared Of Sonam Kapoor; Banter Hilariously On Her B'day

Anil Kapoor shares a great rapport with his son-in-law Anand Ahuja and their hilarious banter on Sonam Kapoor's birthday post is testament to that. While the veteran actor gushed about the many qualities of his elder daughter Sonam Kapoor on her 35th birthday, he also made a rather honest and amusing revelation. He highlighted in the caption of the birthday post on social media that Sonam is "the only person I am shit scared of" as he also spoke about how "generous-hearted" she is.

He wrote, "To a daughter like no other, the perfect partner to @anandahuja, a star on screen and an icon with an unimitable style. She's my confidant, my joy, my pride, the most generous hearted soul I know, (the only person I am scared of) & now a bona fide master chef! Happy Birthday, @sonamkapoor! I’m so happy that you’re here with all of us today! â€¬

â€ªLove You, Always!"

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja quickly commented on the post tugging at Anil Kapoor's "Sonam is the only person I'm scared of" thread and poked fun at him. Anand hilariously revealed that he has been sailing in the same boat as Anil Kapoor and said, "Can't emphasize how scared you (and I !) am of her.".

Read | Anil Kapoor wishes 'confidant, joy & pride' Sonam on her birthday; makes 'scared' reveal

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja celebrates her birthday today, on June 9, 2020. She has been sharing posts about her birthday celebrations with her fans. On her Instagram, she revealed that the celebrations for her birthday began a night prior to her birthday. The actor was surrounded by her loved ones as she cut her birthday cake post-midnight.

Read | Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shares glimpse into her midnight birthday celebrations

A day before her birthday, Sonam Kapoor reached Mumbai and let the world know that she had reunited with her sister Rhea Kapoor through her Instagram story updates. She shared a picture with her sister and credited her 'incredible husband' for making it possible. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja had landed in New Delhi at the cusp of the nationwide lockdown about three months ago and had been in quarantine with Sonam's in-laws at their house.

Read | Birthday girl Sonam Kapoor showers love on husband Anand Ahuja, calls him her 'blessing'

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salman. She has committed to director Sujoy Ghosh to feature in the Hindi remake of a Korean thriller titled Blind. The film was expected to go on floors by June 2020 but the COVID-19 crisis has put things on hold.

Read | Anand Ahuja organises hilarious 'quarantine photoshoot' for Sonam Kapoor's birthday

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.