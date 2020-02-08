Sonam Kapoor Slams Company Whose Cabbie Took Passenger Talking About CAA To Cops, Snitched

A phone discussion about the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest allegedly led to a poet-activist Bappadittya Sarkar being taken to the police station by a cab driver recently. Reacting on the same, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle to express her opinion on the issue and called it a 'huge disappointment'. She also attacked the cab company and said that they need to have their 'moral compass intact'.

She wrote: "Uber India is also a mess. Honestly need to pull up their socks as a company especially in the service industry they need to have their moral compass intact. And unfortunately, they don't at all. It's frankly a huge disappointment and it's wasted potential."

About the Incident

Sarkar, a resident of Jaipur, who had arrived in Mumbai on February 3 for a poetry reading session at the Kala Ghoda Festival, had taken part in the ongoing anti-CAA-NRC protest at Nagpada in Mumbai. He took the Uber cab from Juhu to Kurla around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

During the journey, Sarkar was discussing with his friend on mobile phone people's discomfort with 'Laal Salaam' slogan at Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi. The driver, who was listening, stopped the cab and told Sarkar he wanted to withdraw money from ATM. But he returned with two policemen, who allegedly asked Sarkar why he was carrying a 'dafli' (a percussion instrument), and also asked him his address.

The driver allegedly asked the police to take Sarkar in custody for "he was saying he was a Communist and was talking about burning the country". The driver also claimed he had recorded the phone talk.

Sarkar was then taken to the police station, the statement said, without specifying which station it was. Sarkar requested the police to listen to the conversation and verify the driver's claim. The driver allegedly said to him, "You people will destroy the country and do you expect that we will seat looking at you."

Sarkar should be thankful that he took him to police station and not somewhere else, the driver allegedly added. The police asked him about his ideology and "the people he read", the statement further said. The police were polite with him and asked both him and the driver to record their statements, it added. Around 1 am, communist activist S Gohil reached the police station after which Sarkar was allowed to go, the statement added.

(With PTI inputs)

