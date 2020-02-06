PETA Writes To PM Modi Over Practice Of Killing Of Male Chicks, Sonam Kapoor Reacts

The People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take a decision against the egg industry’s practice of killing male chicks. The animal welfare organisation urged the PM to follow the ‘humane’ approach as followed by France and Germany. Sonam K Ahuja too lashed out at the practice.

The official handle of PETA India tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Prime Minister’s Office on Twitter urging him to outlaw the grinding of unwanted live male chicks to death by the egg industry. Along with the tweet, they shared a report on their official website. In the report, PETA stated that they had sent a letter to PM Modi to implement a policy wherein the practice of killing male chicks, who can’t lay eggs, via crushing, drowning, and burning the animal, is prohibited by the Indian egg industry.

PETA urged the PM to implement the use of in ovo sexing technology, expected to come to India this year as soon as possible.

Claiming the practice violates the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act, 1960, the body requested the Prime Minister to issue central government directives to states and union territories. It also called for poultry hatcheries to handle unwanted chicks ‘humanely’, via the use of nitrogen and inert gases, a method recommended by the Animal Welfare Board of India and the Law Commission of India.

Here’s the post

Following humane moves by France and Germany to outlaw the grinding of unwanted live male chicks to death by their egg industries, PETA India requests Prime Minister @narendramodi to have the Indian egg industry follow suit.@PMOIndia — PETA India (@PetaIndia) February 6, 2020

Sonam, who is a vegan, replied to the tweet, calling it ‘gross’ and ‘mean.’

Gross and mean https://t.co/ZlVWfcHBam — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) February 6, 2020

