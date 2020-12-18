Sonam Kapoor And Ahuja Anand Ahuja Have A Cute Banter About Earrings; See Here

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot on May 8, 2018 and often shed out major couple goals on social media. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently posted a photo from her latest cover issue and her husband couldn't help, but comment on her picture. See all the details here.

All about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's banter on the actors latest post

Sonam Kapoor's Instagram posts often see quirky comments from husband Anand Ahuja. The fans love watching the two post and comment on each others Instagram handles. Sonam Kapoor recently took to her Instagram and shared a picture from her shoot for the cover of a popular magazine.

Sonam was seen wearing a white shirt, a multicoloured long skirt tucked in and a beige corset. She wore a multicoloured striped jacket along with her outfit. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen wearing a grape-shaped earring and pendant. These quirky pieces caught Anand Ahuja's attention, but not before he complimented his wife.

Anand Ahuja commented on this picture calling his wife a cutie with multiple e's. Below which he left a postscript comment. Anand Ahuja asked the Delhi-6 actor if those were grapes on her earrings and necklace. He also left a heart-eyed emoji along with the comment. As a reply to this comment, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja tagged her husband and said, "I thought oranges were your favourite." On the same comment of Anand Ahuja, fans left compliments for the couple. See the cute banter here.

More on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja's Instagram posts

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Instagram is mostly filled with pictures of her various projects and promotions, but apart from that she also shares plenty of pictures with her husband Anand Ahuja. Take a look at some of the pictures that she has shared. Here's the appreciation post that Sonam Kapoor shared of her husband among many more pictures.

IMAGE CREDITS: @sonamkapoor IG

