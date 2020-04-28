Sonam Kapoor Aces 'Guess The Gibberish' Challenge On Instagram Like A Pro; Watch

Many people are trying on various social media challenges to pass their time during this lockdown and seem like the Guess the Gibberish challenge has been trending even among Bollywood celebrities. Many of the celebs have been trying on this Gibberish challenge among the many others. Recently, Sonam Kapoor tried the challenge and guess what? She is pretty good at it.

In this challenge, there will be an incorrect sentence that is displayed on the screen and one must guess what is the correct sentence within the given time i.e. nine seconds. Sonam Kapoor treated fans with a glimpse of it as she shared on her Instagram stories. The actor nearly got every answer right. In the video, Sonam Kapoor also seems to be enjoying the Gibberish challenge. Check out a few videos of Sonam Kapoor doing the Gibberish challenge.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Shares A Throwback Picture Of Her 'best Trip With The Best Girls', Pic Inside

Also read | Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pic With Friends, Says 'dying To Talk Nonsense' To Them

Also read | Times Sonam Kapoor Was A Part Of Women-centric Films | See List

On the work front

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2019 film, The Zoya Factor along with Dulquer Salmaan. The film reportedly received mixed reviews from fans and movie critics. The film was directed by Abhishek Sharma. As per reports, the actor is still in talks with directors for her upcoming films and is currently enjoying her time with her husband, Anand Ahuja, amid the lockdown.

Also read | Sonam Kapoor And Other Actors Who Are Fashion Icons In Film Industry

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.