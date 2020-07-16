Sonam Kapoor Retweets A 'heartbreaking' Dalit Incident, Fans Call The Actor Ignorant

Sonam Kapoor recently re-tweeted a sad incident that took place with a Dalit family. She also expressed that she believed the story would make anyone sad or upset. The actual incident was about how a Dalit family tried to commit suicide after the cops tried to run a bulldozer over their crops. Since then many people have come forward to speak out that this is not a 'Dalit issue'. Check out the tweet and the reactions fans had to it.

Heartbreaking if true

Heartbreaking if true ☹️😭 how can someone not be moved by this https://t.co/7mXKNBVqtr — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) July 15, 2020

Sonam Kapoor recently shared a tweet about a heartbreaking incident that happened in Gujarat with a Dalit family. She expressed that it made her really sad and said, "Heartbreaking if true (emoji) how can someone not be moved by this." Many fans have reacted to the post and retweeted Sonam's tweet.

Most of the reactions fans had were not positive. Fans called out the actor for not knowing the details of the case. One fan also tried to explain the circumstances. Take a look at all the tweets:

It not because they are Dalits,its because Encroachment of Government Property is a crime . Being a Dalit doesn't give you right to do something against law&when the action is taken , then play the victim card. Even if the family were from upper caste Police would have acted same — Ankit Khatkar (@desicrewak47) July 15, 2020

Because whenever they talk about atrocities against Dalits and marginalised people, the privileged society always gaslights Dalits by saying it's their karma that they were born into poor and Dalit family. Farji log ...farji bate pic.twitter.com/pS7IqWejqN — Prasenjeet Srivastava (@PrasenjeetSriv1) July 15, 2020

instead of reacting on picture or bleming system ( govt ) do something for them ..as you can do .( financially capable) ... than your cooking and tweeting interest !! https://t.co/DweQ8dw5zA — Roheet Sarvaiye (@MagicalprintsG) July 15, 2020

The original tweet

One Twitter user shared a series of tweets that explained the incident in detail. He wrote that a Dalit family in Guna, Gujarat, tried to commit suicide by drinking pesticides while the police tried to run a bulldozer over their crops. Apparently, the family appealed for the cops to stop but they continued, this is when they decided to ingest pesticides. The Twitter user also shared some distressing images with his tweet. Many of the images showed children crying and begging. He also wrote down that these images were not from Yemen but from India. He explained how matters like this didn't hit the elite but only the poor. Take a look at the tweet:

The situation of Dalits in India.



A Dalit family in Guna tried to commit suicide in front of the police administration. Raju and Savitri requested the police not to run JCB on their crops. After police refuse to stop they drink the pesticides. Their children are seen crying, pic.twitter.com/YL8YzYMyzZ — Harsh (@_ambedkarite) July 15, 2020

Promo Pic Credit: Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

