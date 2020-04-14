The Debate
This Day That Year: When Sonam Kapoor Revealed That Hubby Anand Ahuja Had Adopted Her Name

Bollywood News

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja changed the name of his Instagram handle this day previous year. He kept Sonam as his new middle name. Read on.

Written By Vageesha Taluja | Mumbai | Updated On:
sonam kapoor

Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor does not miss any opportunity to appreciate her husband Anand Ahuja. She does not shy away from showering him with praises. The previous year, she also spoke about gender equality at the 35th Annual session of the FICCI Ladies Organization. Additionally, she explained how Anand Ahuja had always stayed by her side through every thick and thin. 

Anand Ahuja changed his name 

According to a report, Sonam Kapoor also told that in the film industry she was not treated equally to a man. Therefore, she did not take time and realised that a woman must not compromise. She added that after her marriage, her husband became her biggest supporter. Moreover, he added Sonam Kapoor’s name in his middle name to extend his support to his wife. So, he became Anand Sonam Ahuja. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja got married in 2018

Two years ago in May, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s wedding was a grand affair and witnessed a star-studded ceremony attended by renowned Bollywood personalities. Sometime after their marriage, Sonam Kapoor changed her name by adding Ahuja as her last name on social media. Therefore, it garnered criticism from her fans and followers on Instagram. However, later, Anand Ahuja stepped up by adding Sonam as his middle name on his official account on the same social media platform. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

Sonam Kapoor wore the 'worst' sneakers 

According to a report, Sonam Kapoor revealed how the duo met. On their first date, Kapoor donned the worst sneakers she had ever seen. After walking and chatting in London that day, she realised that he was the love of her life.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) on

First Published:
COMMENT
