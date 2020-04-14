Sonam Kapoor Dance Numbers From Fawad Khan Starrer Khoobsurat Is A Perfect Jam For Any Day

Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan starred in the 2014 movie Khoobsurat produced by Rhea Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Siddharth Roy Kapur. The movie saw Pakistani actor-singer Fawad Khan's debut in Bollywood. Fawad Khan and Sonam Kapoor's on-screen pairing was loved by their fans. The movie is considered as a Bollywood-Disney fairytale combo. Take a look at the best dance songs from the film. The movie is said to be loosely based on the plot of the 1980 movie of the same name. Apart from Sonam and Fawad, the star cast includes Kirron Kher, Ratna Pathak and Aamir Raza Hussain.

Sonam Kapoor in Engine Ki Seeti

The song Engine Ki Seeti from the movie Khoobsurat is crooned in Sunidhi Chauhan's voice along with Resmi Sateesh. The song was released as the first track from the film on September 7, 2014. The song is actually sampled from a Rajasthani folk song called Anjun Ki Seeti. The song was rewritten for the movie by Ikram Rajasthani.

Sonam Kapoor in Maa Ka Phone

The funky song Maa Ka Phone is crooned in the voice of Priya Panchal. The music is composed by Sneha Khanwalkar. Sonam Kapoor's movies usually have some iconic dance numbers in the movie soundtrack, and this song is one of them. The song showcases a hilarious video along with it.

Sonam Kapoor in Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai

While the music from the movie was composed by Sneha Khanwalkar (except Naina), the promotional song for the film titled Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui Hai was composed by Badshah. The party dance song is sung by Badshah, Aastha Gill and was released on August 22, 2014.

Sonam Kapoor won the Stardust Award for Best Actress in a Comedy or Romance for her performance in Khoobsurat. even Fawad Khan won a Filmfare and Masala! Awards for best Bollywood debut for Khoobsurat.

