Sonam Kapoor's Most Stunning Portrait Shots From Her Instgram Handle

Sonam Kapoor made her debut with Saawariya in 2007, and since then, she has continued to entertain the audience and her fans by delivering impressive performances in movies like Neerja, Raanjhanaa and many more. She has also received the National Film Award and Filmfare Award for her role in Neerja. Apart from acting skills, the actor is known for her unique and bold fashion choices. The Khoobsurat actor is quite active on social media and engages her huge fan following of more than 27.4 million by posting interesting content regularly. Therefore, we have compiled some of Sonam Kapoor’s portrait shots to inspire your next photoshoots.

Sonam Kapoor’s portrait shots

The actor is looking stunning as ever in an embroidered black pantsuit by Peter Dundas, paired with sparkling Bulgari jewels. The blazer’s vintage-inspired embroidery ran through the jacket’s shoulders and across the sleeves. The high-waisted flared fit of her pants added to her a tall frame. She opted for a diamond pendant and matching earrings from Bulgari’s iconic Serpenti designs. She completed her look with a middle-parted half updo, smoky eyes and soft rosy lips.

Sonam Kapoor is looking mesmerising in a luxe red number. In the picture, the actor is seen clad in a striking red dress that has a square neck and detached statement puffy sleeves. For jewels, Sonam opted for some stunning diamond and emerald jewels from Bulgari. The jewellery featured a fine necklace and a matching ring. She styled hair in messy loose curls and parted on the side. The actor completed her look with featured bronze eyelids, statement eyeliner and a bold red lips. She rounded off her look with a whole load of sass.

The actor is wearing a dramatic one-shoulder dress from the label Ulyana Sergeenko Couture which has feather details. The pair of black hand gloves which went above her elbows is adding some extra glam to her outfit. For makeup, Sonam opted for nude lips and well-defined brows. She tied her hair in a messy low bun and paired her outfit with a layered necklace, a fine pair of earrings, a ring and a diamond-studded bracelet - all from Bulgari jewels.

