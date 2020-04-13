Sonam Kapoor Is The Ultimate Sass Queen In Her Latest Photoshoot Picture

Sonam Kapoor is one Bollywood celeb who has been occupying her time with many activities in this ongoing coronavirus lockdown. From giving her fans lessons on how to remove nail polish at home to baking a yummy cake, Sonam Kapoor is being at her productive best during this lockdown phase. Recently, Sonam Kapoor shared a stunning picture from her earlier photoshoot. Check out the picture shared by Sonam Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor can be seen looking elegant in her latest photoshoot picture

Just like her caption for the picture, Sonam Kapoor is indeed exuding oodles of attitude in the picture. Sonam Kapoor can be seen sporting an intense and badass stare as she poses while being seated in a car. Sonam Kapoor has opted for a black pantsuit with sheer sleeves and a loosely hung collar. However, it is also Sonam Kapoor's radiant makeup which screams of drama on the frame. Sonam Kapoor has a neat bun with bold makeup. The Delhi 6 actor also complimented the look with silver stilettos.

Sonam Kapoor recently gave her reaction to Masakali 2.0

Recently, Sonam Kapoor was all hearts for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Jaipur Police who praised the original Masakali track from the movie Delhi 6 and stated that the recently released Masakali 2.0 cannot beat the original track. The reprised version of the AR Rahman composed original soundtrack has also reportedly disappointed the music lovers. Lyricist Prasoon Joshi also criticized the makers of the recently released track for 'insensitively utilizing' the original track. Check out Sonam Kapoor's reaction to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC)'s tweet on Masakali 2.0. The original song was picturized on Abhishek Bachchan and Sonam Kapoor as well as went on to receive a lot of love from the music lovers.

