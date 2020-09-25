Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Reveals She Has PCOS, Calls It 'bane Of Her Existence'

In a recent episode of Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s exclusive IGTV series, Story Time with Sonam, the actor revealed that she has PCOS and confessed that she has been suffering from the hormonal disorder since she was 14-15 years old. Calling PCOS the ‘bane of her existence’, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja admitted that she consulted several doctors and naturopaths, nutritionists and dietician to help herself. However, the actor clarified that she is in 'a good place' now.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja reveals she has PCOS

Sharing a few tips with fans in the video, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja mentioned that she ‘cannot emphasize’ more on how important walking is to handle PCOS. Adding to the same, the actor mentioned that lifestyles today have become 'very sedentary' and confessed that she learned 'walking the hard way'. In the video, Kapoor also spoke about the importance of 'exercise and yoga' and added that those suffering from PCOD can also 'avoid sugar' as it has proved beneficial in her case.

Watch the whole video here

In her caption, Sonam Kapoor mentioned that PCOS or PCOD is a very common condition that many women live with. Kapoor added that the disorder is an extremely confusing condition, since everyone’s cases, symptoms and struggles are different. However, Sonam Kapoor also advised her fans to visit a doctor before they self-medicate or self-prescribe, as PCOS manifests in different ways.

Sonam Kapoor on the professional front

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was last seen with Dulquer Salmaan in The Zoya Factor, which is based on Anuja Chauhan's novel. The Zoya Factor is a rom-com about Zoya, an advertising agent, and her relationship with the captain of Team India, Nikhil Khoda. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film also stars Sanjay Kapoor in a prominent role.

The actor was also seen in the much-acclaimed film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. The movie tells the story of Sweety Chaudhary, a closeted queer, and her attempts to come out to her conservative and traditional family. Reportedly, Sonam Kapoor will once again share screen space with Kareena Kapoor Khan in the sequel of the chick-flick, Veere Di Wedding with Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania.

