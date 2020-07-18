Sonam Kapoor’s London Diaries Makes Hubby Anand Ahuja Go ‘Amaaaze’

Sonam Kapoor had recently travelled back to London amidst the COVID-19 pandemic situation. But it seems like she is making the most of her time in the city. The actor recently shared a delightful post on her social media which will make one long for the outdoors. Not only that, but the post also had some lovely reactions from her husband Anand Ahuja and father Anil Kapoor.

Sonam Kapoor shared an endearing post from London

The Zoya Factor actor shared a video of hers wherein she can be basking into the bright sunlight of her surrounding. She can be seen donning black attire and can be seen flaunting her beautiful sleek hair at the same time. Sonam can also be seen giving out an infectious smile as she hears the chirping of some birds near her. The actor also shared an apt caption to go along with the post. She stated how she did not use any 'filter' for the post as she is surrounded by amazing natural light. The Neerja actor also shared how the chirping of the birds makes her smile. Take a look at her post.

Anand Ahuja and Anil Kapoor reacted to the post

The post had a lovely reaction from her husband Anand. He could not help but be 'amazed' by his wife's post. Anand also shared a fun fact of how he prefers yoga outdoors instead of his Zoom meetings inside the house. Not only this but her father, Anil also had a beautiful reaction to the post. He replied on the post saying how he is missing London along with some heart and hugs emoji. Katrina Kaif also left a heart emoji to the Raanjhana actor's post. Take a look at their reactions.

The actor has also been satiating her inner bookworm in London as she recently rummaged through her old bookshelf. The actor found some really praiseworthy books and thus decided to share some recommendations with her followers on Instagram. The Dilli 6 actor had earlier started a series on Instagram where she has been recommending books to her fans through various posts. Sonam often writes what got her to read a particular book and how it changed her perspective or added something to her life. Similarly, when the actor reached London, she shared some books from eminent authors which she called “gems”.

