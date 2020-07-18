Anand Ahuja Recalls Parisian Holiday With Sonam Kapoor, Gushes About 'everyday Phenomenal'

Anand Ahuja has always cherished his ladylove Sonam Kapoor though his social media updates expressing gratitude for her presence in his life. In his latest Instagram update, the entrepreneur has shared a then-and-now picture with Sonam as he reminisced their first trip together as a couple to 'The City Of Love'- Paris. He shared a picture from 'NOW' in London and captioned the post, "THEN: Our first ever trip together, 4 years ago today! #FBF #Paris, NOW: #EverydayPhenomenal #London" (sic).

Have a look:

It has been two years since Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at her house in Mumbai and four years since they had started dating. Doting on his wife, Anand had previously celebrated the four year anniversary by sharing another set of adorable pictures as 'then-and-now' where Sonam can be seen planting a kiss on his cheek. He had revealed in the caption,"...from this day, 4 years ago, when she first became my girlfriend and I became her boyfriend. 🤗"

Have a look:

The couple went back to their home in London this week after spending 4 months of self-quarantine with their parents in India. Sonam Kapoor and Anand had landed in New Delhi on the cusp of the nationwide lockdown in India in early March. During their stay, Sonam Kapoor had faced the ire of netizens and some of her colleagues in the wake of heated debates on nepotism and classism prevalent in the film industry.

While Sonam responded to the trolls and abuse amid the 'outsider versus insider' debate by acknowledging her privilege as a star child, she also said that her identity is a matter of pride for her. Supporting his wife amid all the hatred coming her way, Anand Ahuja had shared a famous Roald Dahl quote which left Sonam teary-eyed and all hearts.

He wrote, "Some people when they have taken too much and have been driven beyond the point of endurance, simply crumble and give up. There are others, though they are not many, who, for some reason, will always be unconquerable. You meet them in time of war and also in time of peace. They have an indomitable spirit and nothing, neither pain nor torture nor threat of death, will cause them to give up." [sic]

