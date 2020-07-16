Sonam Kapoor Emphasises On Knowing Rights Against Sexual Harassment While WFH

Sonam Kapoor is known to not shy away from talking about important matters. Be it during interviews or through her social media, the actor has always been outspoken about things. In a recent post on social media, Sonam Kapoor spoke about how one should be aware of their rights against harassment even while being at home.

Sonam Kapoor talks about rights against harassment

In a recent post on social media, Sonam Kapoor spoke about how one should know their rights. The post spoke about how one can know if they are protected under the sexual harassment laws. The post also mentioned whether one is protected against harassment even while working from home. Sonam Kapoor also wrote, “Know your rights!” on her post.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s post here:

(Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

Sonam Kapoor was previously quarantining in Delhi with her husband and his family. However, the actor fleeted off to London a day ago. She even took to social media to share a few pictures from her flight. One picture showed the city of London from above which Sonam Kapoor captioned as “So beautiful”. Sonam Kapoor also shared another picture of what she has picked for her ‘In-flight reading’ i.e Hanuman Chalisa by Devdutt Pattanaik.

(Image Source: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

During the coronavirus pandemic, Sonam Kapoor spent some quality time with her in-laws and her husband, Anand Ahuja. She has been sharing several throwback pictures on social media. While inside the house, Sonam Kapoor also ventured into the kitchen and cooked some delicious dishes including chocolate chip cookies. Sonam Kapoor has also been sharing various pictures with her husband, Anand Ahuja, and their antics around the house.

Kapoor was last seen in the Abhishek Sharma-directed The Zoya Factor. The film also starred Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role. She was also a part of Shelly Chopra Dhar’s Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga alongside her father, Anil Kapoor. The film spoke about Sweety Chaudhary who is a closeted lesbian. The movie went on to strike a chord with several youngsters. Sonam Kapoor has not signed up for any new projects yet.

