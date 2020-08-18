Sonam Kapoor Shares A Glimpse Of Her ‘spectacular Weekend’ In Her Latest Post, See Pic

Sonam Kapoor is one celeb who shares her various fun activities with her fans. The actor has been updating her fans about her lockdown routine too and her latest post is no different. Despite the lockdown, it seems that The Zoya Factor actor wanted to hit the outdoors, and as a result, spent her weekend amidst some greenery and shared a glimpse of the same on her social media.

Sonam Kapoor shares a glimpse of her weekend

Talking about the picture, Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja can be seen posing along with their close friends. They can be seen all smiles for the camera amidst the backdrop of a picturesque location in Gleneagles. Sonam can be seen donning a white outfit which she has paired up with a dark green blazer and blue pants. Her husband, Anand can be seen sporting a full-sleeved black and white top and black track pants. The Raanjhana actor captioned the picture stating how she spent a spectacular weekend with some amazing friends. She added that this weekend was all she needed to warm her heart and rejuvenate her soul. Take a look at the post shared by the actor.

Sonam Kapoor posts against the EIA decision

Meanwhile, the Veerey Di Wedding actor has always been the one to voice her opinion on social media when she stands up for a cause. Recently, the actor also took a stand on the ongoing EIA decision. Sonam, along with several others, has voiced her opinion in protest against the bill. People have also signed the petition which demands the removal of the EIA. The actor herself added two strong posts in which she showed her support to the movement.

People have been demanding the withdrawal of EIA and thus, the petitions have also been getting numerous signatures. Sonam too has now sided against the EIA and in the process urged her fans recently to sign the petition as well. Talking about EIA, the draft EIA stands for Environmental Impact Assessment which is a study that predicts the effects of a proposed industrial or infrastructural project on the environment. However, lately due to some rule changes observed by activists in India's new EIA draft, people have now begun to protest against it. Take a look at the actor's post.

