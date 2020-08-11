Sonam Kapoor Ahuja On Zomato's New Period Leaves System: 'Better Late Than Never'

Sonam K Ahuja recently took to her official Instagram to appreciate Zomato’s period leaves for employees. The Bollywood actor and businesswoman posted this in her story section to appreciate their initiative. Read on to know more details:

Sonam Kapoor supports Zomato’s initiative

On Monday, August 10, 2020, actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her official social media handle and shared a story related to Zomato’s new scheme for women. According to the new policy by the food delivery service, female employees will get leaves during the time they are menstruating. This was announced on Saturday by the food delivery company. Here is the social media post by The Zoya Factor actor:

The Chief executive of Zomato, Deepinder Goyal, talked to the staff in an email on Saturday about the same. He stated that there should not be any shame or stigma attached to taking holidays during menstrual cycles. One should feel free to tell people about it on “internal groups, or emails” that one is on their periods and would require leave for the day.

Previously, Sonam Kapoor has addressed how women on their periods are treated in India. According to Pinkvilla, Sonam Kapoor stated that her grandmother has asked her and her sister to not visit temples or go to the kitchen during periods. She also said that it is still normal in cities but the situation is very different in rural areas.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor, along with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte, featured in Padman back in 2018. It was a comedy-drama flick written and directed by filmmaker R Balki. The film told the story of a social reformer and a businessman named Arunachalam Muruganantham, who worked towards spreading awareness of using sanitary pads and also created a business to create affordable sanitary pads.

The film went on to become a hit at the box-office and was well received by critics. It garnered over â‚¹200 crores at the box-office. The film received several awards in the category of Best Film on Social Issues, Best Director, and Best Actor.

