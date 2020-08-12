Sonam Kapoor Demands Withdrawal Of Draft EIA 2020, Says 'I Want Mangroves, Not Floods'

Sonam Kapoor has always been the one to voice her opinion on social media when she stands up for a cause. Recently, the actor took a stand on the ongoing EIA decision. The actor, along with several others, has voiced her opinion in protest against the bill. People have also signed the petition which demands the removal of EIA. Sonam Kapoor herself added two strong posts in which she showed her support to the movement. People have been demanding the withdrawal of EIA and thus, the petitions have been getting numerous signatures. Sonam too has now sided against the EIA and in the process urged her fans to sign the petition as well.

Sonam Kapoor demands withdrawal of the Draft EIA 2020

The actor shared the Instagram story in which she can be seen posing in a pretty dress with red and silver accents. She can be seen caught up in a candid moment amid all the lush greenery that surrounds her. The picture Sonam Kapoor shared features trees, climbers, grass, that are lush green. Sonam Kapoor probably chose this picture to ensure that the message she is putting out can be heard loud and clear. She then went on to caption the image with, “I want Mangroves, not floods” indicating that the trees can help to prevent calamities such as floods which have become a regular occurrence in the monsoons in Mumbai. Later on, Sonam mentioned that she firmly demands the withdrawal of draft EIA 2020. In the next picture, Sonam Kapoor linked the petition which needed to be signed. She instructed her followers to swipe up to sign and make their voice heard.

What is Draft EIA

Draft EIA stands for Environmental Impact Assessment which is a study that predicts the effects of a proposed industrial or infrastructural project on the environment. However, lately due to some rule changes observed by activists in India's new EIA draft, people have begun to protest against it. People have been protesting to take the draft back, several petitions have been made and thus people are demanding the withdrawal of the draft. According to a number of news portals, people say most of the provisions in the new draft of EIA has proved to be a regressive departure from the earlier version.

Activists who also stand against the EIA draft have mentioned that the draft makes it easier for companies to escape environmental accountability. Thus, several concerned individuals who wish to protect nature have stood up against the EIA draft and have been demanding its withdrawal. Sonam Kapoor too has joined in the protests and has actively been involved through her recent posts.

