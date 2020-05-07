Sonam Kapoor Shares Post Featuring Yesteryear Icon Madhubala

Amid the coronavirus outbreak, many Bollywood celebrities have been quarantining at their homes. Actor Sonam Kapoor is no different. She is currently quarantining herself along with her husband at their Delhi home. Sonam Kapoor recently shared a picture of yesteryear icon Madhubala. Read to know more about it:

Sonam Kapoor praises Madhubala

Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media to share a post featuring Bollywood’s icon, Madhubala. She is among the many people across the country who are still in awe of Madhubala’s beauty and elegance. The actor even captioned her story as “Kya adaa” praising the same.

Sonam Kapoor had shared a post from social media. The picture featured both Madhubala and Meena Kumari side by side. The post also shared a quirky fact stating how Meena Kumari was originally considered for Dilip Kumar’s Amar. However, the role ended up going to Madhubala instead.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s story here:

Here is the post that Sonam Kapoor has shared:

Madhubala and Dilip Kumar starrer Amar is considered to be one of the most iconic black and white films in Bollywood. Madhubala is widely regarded as one of the biggest icons that the Indian film industry has ever had. Even today, many praise her beauty, personality and her ability to portray tragic stories of women. Madhubala was also called as the Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood due to her popularity and charisma.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in The Zoya Factor. She played the lead role of a woman who becomes the lucky charm of the cricket team. The film also starred South Indian actor Dulquer Salmaan and was reportedly an average hit at the box-office.

