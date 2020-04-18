Sonam Kapoor’s Version Of Vegan Double Chocolate Chip Cookies Is Yum And Healthy

Over the past few years, many celebrities across the world have come forward to promote healthy living. Even Bollywood celebrities like Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt have come forward to share their body transformation stories. However, for those unversed, it was Sonam Kapoor who had actually started this trend.

Sonam Kapoor’s vegan chocolate chip cookies recipe

When Sonam Kapoor entered Bollywood, everyone was in awe of her beauty. However, the actor then shared her struggles with losing weight. The actor has also expressed that she is a vegan and has the utmost admiration for animals. Sonam Kapoor has also asked her fans to do the same and promote healthier living.

While keeping this in mind, Sonam Kapoor recently took to social media to share her recipe of double chocolate chip cookies. The recipe is vegan and really easy to bake as well. Sonam Kapoor even shared a step-by-step guide on how to bake this healthier version of double chocolate chip cookies.

Sonam Kapoor even shared a list of ingredients that one would need to prepare these delicious cookies. The list starts from gluten-free all-purpose flour, cocoa powder (sugar-free), brown sugar, coconut oil, coconut sugar, and almond butter. In addition to these, she also used sea salt flakes, baking soda, baking powder, vanilla essence, and some water to bind the ingredients together.

Sonam Kapoor shared a detailed explanation of all the steps. She added that these vegan double chocolate chip cookies are as good as the regular cookies and asked fans to try out the same. She later shared a picture of herself holding out the plate of cookies and adding that she is going to eat them all.

Take a look at Sonam Kapoor’s recipe to double chocolate chip cookies:

(Image credits: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

