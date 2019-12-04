Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Rhea Kapoor Are Each Other’s A1 Since Day 1; Here’s The Proof

Kapoor sisters Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor are known to be pretty close to each other. They share a strong bond with their brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. The Kapoor siblings always try to make time for each other even in between their busy schedules.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor also share a relationship professionally. They also launched their fashion brand, Rheson, together. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been always been considered as a fashion icon in the country for her impeccable sense of style and red carpet looks. But she has revealed that it is all because of her sister Rhea Kapoor. Rhea has been Sonam’s stylist for long.

While one may think that sisters who are so largely successful may share a bit of rivalry too, this has not been the case with the Kapoor sisters. During an interview, Rhea Kapoor also said that they have never shared such an equation of rivalry or jealousy with each other. Rhea went on to explain that they both belong to a different world and that never overlaps with the other.

Rhea Kapoor went on to boast about her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja by saying that she has been her biggest pillar of support since the start. Rhea also said that there is nothing that makes her happier than seeing her sister succeed. If this was not enough to prove the love and affection between the Kapoor sisters, then read on.

Pictorial proof that Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor are #SiblingGoals

1. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Rhea Kapoor recent holiday pictures from Los Angeles are making us want to leave everything and jet off. In this picture, the two Kapoor sisters are having a fun laugh over ice-creams.

2. The Kapoor sisters relaxing in comfort wear from their Rheson collection.

3. Rhea Kapoor’s adorable post for her sister Sonam Kapoor Ahuja when she decided on to get married. Rhea addressed her sister to be the “annoying sibling”.

4. If it was not clear when we said that the Kapoor sisters are fashionistas, then here it is.

