Times When Sonam Kapoor And Anand Ahuja Posed Together & Stole Our Hearts

The Sonam Kapoor-Anand Ahuja wedding was one of the biggest wedding events of 2018. The couple tied the knot on May 8, 2018. The internet went crazy over the pictures from the big fat Indian Punjabi wedding.

From a starry Bollywood sangeet night to a close-knit traditional Punjabi wedding ceremony, Sonam's wedding was giving every girl some major wedding goals. Even after more than a year, fans still cannot get over this adorable couple. Scroll down to see the times when Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja posed together for shoots.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja pose together for these pictures:

1. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja recently posed together for a photoshoot. However, Anand Ahuja managed to give a sweet peck on his wife’s cheek between shoots.

2. The splash of colours in this photoshoot added to the fun quotient in this picture. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja looked stunning as they posed for the camera.

3. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja dressed up as Salim and Anarkali for Halloween last year. But it is Sonam’s hilarious caption that won our hearts.

4. The couple donned colour coordinated outfits for the recent NBA match held in Mumbai. They looked dapper as they put on their best sporty outfits and posed for the camera before heading out.

5. Anand Ahuja literally went down on one knee for this photoshoot. The couple looked playful and adorable in this picture as they posed for the camera.

