Sonam Kapoor Shares A Thought-provoking Post To Highlight The 'sad State' Of Daughters

Sonam Kapoor recently shared some disturbing numbers of child brides, school dropouts, female infanticides and other related issues in India. She seemed furious while sharing this information on her Instagram story that highlighted the 'sad state' of the 'daughters of India'. Take a look Sonam Kapoor's post on her Instagram story.

Not a very happy Daughter's Day

Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some facts and figures on the deteriorating condition of girls in the country. She shared a post by an Instagram page, Be Badass, that stated some of the facts and numbers by many sources namely UNICEF, Telegraph India, Health Science Journal and many others.

As per the post, India has the highest number of child brides in the world and it estimates that 47% of the girls in India are married before they turn 18. It also added that around 8 million female foetuses were destroyed between 2001 to 2011 even after the Prohibition of Sex Selection Act came into force in 2003.

The post further mentioned that only 12.5% of girls were found to have completed school education. The post went on to inform how 1 in every 2 girls in India is malnourished. Many other horrific facts were shared on the page, which was reshared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram story. Take a look at the original post shared.



A glimpse of Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Sonam Kapoor is quite active on her Instagram and doesn’t hesitate to pour in her true feelings about everything. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a heartfelt post for legendary artist M.F. Hussain. She posted a few pictures and video clippings of the artist that showcased his famous works and interviews. In the caption, she shared the entire journey of M.F. Hussain, starting from making Bollywood posters to receiving Padma Bhushan. Later, she asked her fans about their thoughts on the legendary artist’s work. She also asked them whether they had seen any of his films and asked them to share it in the comment section. Later, fans shared their thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s post and thanked her for sharing this lesser-known information about M.F. Hussain.

Image Source- Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

