Sonam Kapoor Shares A Thought-provoking Post To Highlight The 'sad State' Of Daughters

Sonam Kapoor recently shared some disturbing numbers of child brides, school dropouts, female infanticides and other related issues in India. She seemed furious while sharing this information on her Instagram story that highlighted the 'sad state' of the 'daughters of India'. Take a look Sonam Kapoor's post on her Instagram story.
Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and shared some facts and figures on the deteriorating condition of girls in the country. She shared a post by an Instagram page, Be Badass, that stated some of the facts and numbers by many sources namely UNICEF, Telegraph India, Health Science Journal and many others.
As per the post, India has the highest number of child brides in the world and it estimates that 47% of the girls in India are married before they turn 18. It also added that around 8 million female foetuses were destroyed between 2001 to 2011 even after the Prohibition of Sex Selection Act came into force in 2003.
The post further mentioned that only 12.5% of girls were found to have completed school education. The post went on to inform how 1 in every 2 girls in India is malnourished. Many other horrific facts were shared on the page, which was reshared by Sonam Kapoor on her Instagram story. Take a look at the original post shared.
It will be a “Happy” Daughters Day when Indian parents stop viewing their daughters as “paraya dhann”- a child that is a burden, and who belongs not to them but to her in-laws. Sources: Unicef, Save Girl Child Organisation, National Commission for Women (2006), The Health Site, New Indian Express, Cry.org, Telegraph India, Wikipedia, Health Science Journal. • • • • • • • #happydaughtersday #sexism #savethegirlchild #patriarchy #daughtersday #realitycheck #india #thisisindia #girlchild #theuglytruth
Movies. Muses. Magic. The artist I’m talking about today has been enamoured not just by art, but by the art of celluloid in a way that most of us cannot comprehend. Maqbool Fida Husain, often called The Picasso of India, was not just an artist — he was a true cinephile. While the barefoot artist was known for his masterpieces on canvas, not many know that his love for Bollywood was a big part of his life. He once very famously said: “Film is the most powerful medium to articulate your ideas with force. It has actors, dialogues, songs, music and yes, colours.” M. F. Husain started his career at a very young age by working as a Bollywood poster maker, where his romance with the industry actually began. He brought to life the billboards of Devdas (1955) and worked for independent matinees before becoming a professional artist. The Padma Bhushan recipient changed the landscape of art and how it was consumed by art connoisseurs — becoming one the greatest contemporary artists of the 20th century — all while making movies and consuming them. Isn’t it lovely how cinema and art can permeate each other so beautifully? What are your thoughts on his work? Have you seen any of his films? Let me know in the comments down below, guys! #StrokesOfSubstance #MFHusain #IndianContemporaryArtist #ModernArt
Sonam Kapoor is quite active on her Instagram and doesn’t hesitate to pour in her true feelings about everything. In one of her recent posts on Instagram, she shared a heartfelt post for legendary artist M.F. Hussain. She posted a few pictures and video clippings of the artist that showcased his famous works and interviews. In the caption, she shared the entire journey of M.F. Hussain, starting from making Bollywood posters to receiving Padma Bhushan. Later, she asked her fans about their thoughts on the legendary artist’s work. She also asked them whether they had seen any of his films and asked them to share it in the comment section. Later, fans shared their thoughts on Sonam Kapoor’s post and thanked her for sharing this lesser-known information about M.F. Hussain.
Image Source- Sonam Kapoor's Instagram
