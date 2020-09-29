Sonam Kapoor Shares Brutal Incident Of Animal Cruelty At Cousin's House

Cases against animal cruelty have taken upsurge in recent times. Recently actress Sonam Kapoor highlighted a similar incident that happened at her cousin Priya Singh's place on her Instagram story. Sonam shared videos on her story where she showed the two house boys at her cousin's place torturing the street pets that were rescued during the pandemic. The story said that Sonam’s cousin Priya Singh’s husband happened to check the video footage of September 16 of the storeroom where they keep rescued animals and found out that two of their trusted boys were seen thrashing and suffocating the pets.

Sonam Kapoor shares a story of animal cruelty

Further, the story shared by Sonam read that the two boys suffocated their nine-month-old blind dog Lily who was rescued during lockdown from the Mahalakshmi racecourse. The story further continued and read that after thrashing Lily, the two boys then went after the paralyzed dog Shera. The footage shared by Sonam showed the two boys laughing and enjoying themselves as they torture the pets in the storeroom. Further, Sonam’s cousin Priya explained that on their way to the police station after getting reported, they admitted that they regularly tortured all the cats and dogs at home for some fun as this gave them some enjoyment.

Read: Ankita Lokhande Furious Over Lucknow Animal Cruelty Case; Calls It Unbelievable

Read: John Abraham Urges Authorities To 'levy Stricter Punishments' Against Animal Cruelty

In the other story, Priya mentioned that the cameras were installed for security purposes and not to spy on any of their staff, hence the couple never bothered to check the footage before. At last Sonam’s cousin demanded stricter laws against animal cruelty and their enforcement so that people think twice before indulging in any kind of such abusive activity. At last Sonam wrote, “This note, images, and visuals were sent to me by my cousin sister Priya Singh and Ranbir Batra. This happened in their house. It has mortified and devastated me.”

Read: Watching Animals Can Reduce Stress Levels By Up To 50 Percent, A New Study Finds

Read: France To Ban Use Of Wild Animals In Travelling Circuses, Mink Farming

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.