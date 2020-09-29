Sonam Kapoor Ahuja 'looks Back' At Hubby Anand While Missing Her 'soulmate' Rhea Kapoor

On September 28, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to her social media handle and showered love on entrepreneur-husband Anand Ahuja and producer-sister Rhea Kapoor. In the first post, she shared two of her pictures, in which she was seen striking a pose in an outfit from Anand's fashion label. Meanwhile, the second post of the actor featured Rhea Kapoor.

In the post for Anand, the Neerja actor sported a casual look as she went for a yellow polka-dot dress. She also carried a saddle bag along with a pair of round-shape sunglasses. While Instagramming the photo with a caption, she praised the photography skills of Anand Ahuja.

Sonam's caption read, "Looking back at you in my fave @bhaane 📸 @anandahuja (not bad with the 📷 husband... I take my words back)". The post has managed to garner more than 154k likes from her 30.5M Instagram followers. Scroll down to take a look.

On the other side, the next post of the Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo actor saw Rhea Kapoor posing for an over the shoulder click. Apart from Rhea, Sonam can be seen in the blurred background. Adding a short caption to the photo, the actor wrote, "I miss my sister/bff/businesspartner/stylist/solulmate @rheakapoor".

To complete her caption, she also added a few hashtags, such as "#throwback", "#whenwetravelledtogether" and "#parisisalwaysagoodidea". Within a few hours, the post managed to receive more than 30k double-taps on the photo-sharing platform. Take a look at the post below.

A peek into Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's photos on Instagram

Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor is an active social media user as she keeps fans and followers updated with her whereabouts. She has often taken the opportunity to promote the fashion label of her husband. Apart from promoting Anand's clothing line, Kapoor also extends birthday wishes to her loved ones. Recently, on her Veere Di Wedding co-star Kareena Kapoor Khan's birthday, she wrote a heartfelt note for the latter.

Talking about the professional front, she was last seen in rom-com, The Zoya Factor. The Abhishek Sharma directorial also featured south star Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The film was a light adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name.

