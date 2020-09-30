Sonam Kapoor Raises Alarm On Water Scarcity In Madhya Pradesh, Says 'Let's Be Mindful'

On September 28, Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja took to the story session of her social media handle and shared a news article, which reported about the water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh. While posting the news article with her 30.5M followers, the actor also shared her piece of mind and asserted that it was heartbreaking for her. The caption of her story read, "Water scarcity is a lived reality for many people. Let's be mindful of our usage!", along with a folded hand emoticon. Scroll down to take a peek into Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's recent Instagram story session.

Sonam Kapoor heartbroken over water scarcity

Water scarcity in Madhya Pradesh

As per a report of ANI, a group of roughly 250 women from the village of Angrotha in Madhya Pradesh cut a hill in the last 18 months. The aim was to create a way for water to reach a pond inside the village. While talking to ANI, a local woman, Babita Rajput, said, "We have been working for over 18 months to channel into the village, the water that used to freely flow in the forest and thus could not be used. So, the women in the village formed a group and it was decided to cut the hill to a length of about half kilometres and make way for the water to fall into a pond in the village".

#MadhyaPradesh: Women in Agrotha village of Chhatarpur district dug over 18 months through a hill, to channel water into local village pond



"There's a water problem here. 250 women of our village dug a channel to get water to flow into the pond," says Batibai Adivasi, a villager pic.twitter.com/87CcyjC55H — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2020

A peek into Sonam Kapoor's Instagram

Interestingly, the 35-year-old actor has often highlighted different on-going issues and debates via her social media handle. In the recent story session of her Instagram, she shared a video to call out two of her house boys, who are appointed to take care of handicapped animals, abusing a blind dog. Meanwhile, the actor's recent Instagram post is dedicated to her producer-sister Rhea Kapoor.

On the professional front, Sonam was last seen in an Abhishek Sharma directorial, The Zoya Factor. The rom-com also featured Dulquer Salmaan in the lead. The film, adaptation of Anuja Chauhan's 2008 novel of the same name, failed to attract footfalls at the BO.

(Inputs from ANI)

