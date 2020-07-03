Sonam Kapoor Shares A Rare Unseen Picture Of Saroj Khan From A Film Set, See Picture

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to a cardiac arrest leaving a deep void in the film industry. Many celebrities have been pouring in condolences for the late choreographer. Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor also took to her social media to share an unseen picture of the Dola Re Dola choreographer from a film set.

Also Read: Saroj Khan Passes Away: Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Receiving Re 1 ‘shagun’ In Emotional Post

Sonam Kapoor shares an unseen picture of Saroj Khan

The monochrome picture has the late choreographer presumably during a shoot of a song from a film set. She can be seen sitting on a bed-like seating donning a salwar kameez. The setting behind her sees a window and some candles hinting towards a dance setting. The picture may make any die-hard fan of the choreographer teary-eyed and will take them on a trip down the memory lane. Take a look at the rare unseen picture.

Also Read: Saroj Khan’s Death: When Kareena Kapoor Recalled Being Scolded By The Choreographer

Sonam Kapoor paid an emotional tribute to Saroj Khan

Apart from that, the Neerja actor also paid a heartfelt tribute to the choreographer on her social media. She shared a beautiful black and white picture of the Chane Ke Khet Main choreographer sporting a lovely expression while breaking into a dance step. She shared another monochrome picture of herself dancing with the choreographer in the latter's dance show Nach Le Ve. She captioned the post saying, 'Rest in peace guruji.' Take a look at her post.

Also Read: Saroj Khan’s Death: Hina Khan Recalls Her Last Meeting With Late Choreographer

The cremation services of the choreographer took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. She is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The 71-year-old Ek Do Teen choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when she started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was then taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests had reportedly come out negative.

In a glorious career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs. The three-time recipient of the National Award has also choreographed for some of the most memorable tracks, including Dola Re Dola from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Devdas, Ek Do Teen from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and Ye Ishq Haaye from Jab We Met in 2007. She last choreographed for Tabaah Hogaye, featuring Madhuri from the movie Kalank in 2019.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.