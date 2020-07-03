Saroj Khan’s Death: Hina Khan Recalls Her Last Meeting With Late Choreographer

Ace choreographer Saroj Khan's death has left the entire industry in a state of gloom and despair. The choreographer passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020, at 1.52 am due to a cardiac arrest. While many members of the film fraternity have been pouring in with condolences for the late choreographer, TV actor Hina Khan also took to her social media to share a heartfelt post remembering her.

Hina Khan shared a heart-warming message for Saroj Khan

Hina shared a beautiful picture with the Dola Re Dola choreographer. While the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor looks lovely in traditional ethnic attire, the late choreographer can be seen all smiles for the camera as she dons a light purple traditional attire. Hina wrote how the choreographer will be missed and recalled them meeting at several award functions.

The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actor also remembered them clicking many selfies together. She added how the choreographer would always compliment her fondly and that she would cherish all the memories they had together. The Bigg Boss 11 finalist revealed the picture to be the last time the two had met before the lockdown. Take a look at the actor's emotional post for the late choreographer.

Apart from Hina, many other celebs took to their social media to give their condolences to the late choreographer. Some of the actors also recalled their fond memories while working with her. Some of the celebs who mourned the loss of the choreographer include Madhuri Dixit, Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor, Urmila Matondkar, and others.

The cremation services of the choreographer took place at Malad Muslim Kabristaan early in the morning. She is now survived by her husband B. Sohanlal, son Hamid Khan and daughters Hina Khan and Sukyna Khan. The 71-year-old Dhak Dhak Karne Laga choreographer was rushed to the hospital on Saturday, June 20, 2020, when she started complaining about having breathing problems and her health started deteriorating. She was then taken to the Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra, Mumbai after which a mandatory COVID-19 test was done. The COVID-19 tests reportedly came out to be negative. In a glorious career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2,000 songs.

