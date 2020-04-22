Sonam Kapoor Shares Anand Ahuja's Childhood Pics, Says 'you Are As Adorably Cute Now'

Looks like the Kapoors gang- Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rhea, Janhvi and Anshula have begun the fun game of sharing adorable childhood photographs amid the COVID-19 lockdown. Sonam, on April 21, took to her Instagram story to share a slew of Anand Ahuja's endearing childhood pictures that stormed the internet in no time. Not to miss the cute captions penned by The Zoya Factor actor.

Sonam Kapoor shares Anand Ahuja's childhood pics

While Sonam Kapoor's Instagram feed is flooded with throwback pictures, the recent addition to her throwback diaries is no one but her husband- Anand Ahuja. On Tuesday, Sonam shared a few photos on her IG story, featuring baby pictures of Anand Ahuja. Not to miss the cute caption game that stole the show.

In one picture, Sonam wrote, "Hi Anand Ahuja, you are as adorably cute now." And in another picture, wherein Anand can be seen looking at the camera while holding a toy, the Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actor said "Chubby hubby, Anand Ahuja," Take a look.

Earlier, the Veere Di Wedding actor shared that she misses Rhea Kapoor while cooking, as Sonam time and again prepares appetizing delicacies at home during quarantine for husband Anand Ahuja. Both Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are quarantining at their Delhi residence ever since they returned back from London. Sonam Kapoor time and again keeps sharing snaps of her whereabouts on social media, keeping fans enthralled. However, amid everything, she misses sister Rhea Kapoor and daddy Anil Kapoor a lot. Not only this, even Rhea shares pictures with Sonam to let the latter know that she is missed at such a time of COVID-19 lockdown.

