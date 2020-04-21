Sonam Kapoor Starrer 'Dolly Ki Doli' Had Some Really Peppy Numbers, Check Out

Dolly Ki Doli was a comedy film starring Sonam Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat and Rajkummar Rao in pivotal roles. The movie released in 2015 and was produced under Arbaaz Khan's production banner. The movie saw Sonam playing the role of a con artist. The critics appreciated Sonam's performance and even though it was marked as an average at the box office, the movie was well-received by Sonam Kapoor's fans. Take a look at some peppy songs from the movie which will make you watch the movie again.

Dolly Ki Doli songs: Phatte Tak Nachna

The song Phatte Tak Nachna was sung in the energetic voice of Sunidhi Chauhan. The peppy number showcased Sonam Kapoor dancing at her wedding party. The video also showed Varun Sharma and Pulkit Samrat in the frame. This song was the most popular song from the movie Dolly Ki Doli.

Fashion Khatam Mujhpe

Fashion Khatam Mujhpe was a special dance number from the movie Dolly Ki Doli where Malaika Arora graced the screen with her dance moves. The song was crooned by Mamta Sharma, Wajid and the backup vocals were given by Shabab Sabri. The song came in the movie when Sonam Kapoor was getting married to Rajkummar Rao.

Babaji Ka Thullu - Dolly ki Doli songs

The song Babaji Ka Thullu was crooned by Wajid with rap lyrics by Danish Sabri. The qawwali vibe of the song made it a fun number depicting the plight of the three men in the film whose lives changed after they met Sonam. The main cast of the movie could be seen dancing together in this song.

Dolly Ki Doli title song

The title song of Dolly Ki Doli introduced Sinam's character and her life's agenda. The title song was crooned in the husky voice of Divya Kumar, which completely matched the cunning vibe of Dolly in the movie.

