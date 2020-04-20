Sonam Kapoor Shares Throwback Pictures To Wish BoF Founder Imran Amed On His Birthday

Bollywood’s fashionable diva Sonam Kapoor recently extended birthday wishes to her friend Imran Amed, founder and CEO of The Business of Fashion with several adorable throwback pictures. The two friends met during the 2018 BoF VOICES, annual fashion gathering and since then have been sharing a great bond.

The 2018 BoF VOICES which is an annual invitation-only event bringing together the movers, shakers, and trailblazers of the fashion industry and uniting them with the big thinkers, entrepreneurs and inspiring people who are shaping the wider world. Sonam, who was present at the occasion along with her husband Anand Ahuja, was one of the panellists alongside Karla Bookman, founder, and editor of The Swaddle and Imran. She spoke about dismantling the patriarchy in India and LGBT rights.

Sonam on the special day took a trip down the memory lane and shared a picture with Imran on his birthday while extending wishes. In the picture, which is from the annual gathering, Sonam can be seen oozing oomph and panache in a black long dress while Imran is looking dapper in a blue tuxedo.

Showering her blessings upon the founder and also expressing her sadness of not being able to spend the special day with the birthday boy in Nottinghill, Sonam captioned the Instagram post as, “Happy happy birthday my dearest Imran Amed, this year is the year where you will reinvent yourself to be a better version of an already amazing human. We love you friend, and we will see you again neighbor. Have the best day and best year. Sorry, we aren’t in Nottinghill with you.”

Apart from this, the Neerja star shared several throwback pictures on her Instagram stories while extending her wishes to Imran. In one of the pictures, Sonam can be seen posing with Imran, Anand during their trip to Tokyo, Japan. In the other snap, Sonam shared her memory of the annual gathering where she described how it felt to be surrounded by such diverse yet like-minded people and even thanked Imran for making things happen so beautifully for her.

