Sonam Kapoor Aces Madhubala's Iconic Pose As She Channelises Her Inner 'Anarkali'

With the entire country in a state of lockdown, Bollywood stars have been keeping themselves and their fans entertained by sharing pictures and videos on their social media of their at-home activities. Some shared throwback pictures to recall old memories and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is one of them. The actress recently shared an old picture of herself dressed as Anarkali.

The Aisha actress took to her Instagram page and shared a throwback snap of herself dressed as one of Bollywood's most iconic characters, Mughal-e-Azam's Anarkali, for an old magazine photoshoot. Sonam who is known to impress her fans with her dressing sense and elegance pulled off the look like Madhubala from the song Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya and is looking breathtakingly beautiful in the outfit.

Stepping into shoes of actor Madhubala, Sonam posed during a dance in a ravishing red velvet lehenga, draped with a yellow dupatta. “Pyaar kiya to darna kya,” she captioned the beautiful post. Apart from her glamorous outfit, she wore accessories to complete her Anarkali look. The backdrop, showcasing painted dancers, added the perfect finishing touch to the Mughal-e-Azam photoshoot.

This is not the first time that the actress has donned an Anarkali look from the iconic film. Last year Sonam along with her husband Anand Ahuja surprised fans on Halloween by adding a twist of Bollywood to their outfits. The couple dressed as the legendary love-birds Anarkali and Salim from ‘Mughal-e-Azam’, starring Dilip Kumar and Madhubala. Sonam completed her look with the highlight iron chain around her neck, in the same way as Madhubala as Anarkali was shackled in it during the climax of the film. While Anand nailed his look as Salim in a traditional Indian outfit.

