Sonam Kapoor Responds To Fashion Blogger Who Defended Her 'bedsheet-like' Coronation Gown

Sonam Kapoor has thanked a fashion blogger who defended the floor-length gown she wore for King Charles III's coronation concert. The actress wore a chintz print off-shoulder gown designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead. However, soon after the videos and pictures of the actor's look went viral on social media platforms, a section of netizens started trolling her for her coronation dress, which (as per them) looks like "a bedsheet".

Now, a fashion blogger, Aamir Ali Shah has explained the "unique history" of fabric on Sonam's gown. He shared a long note on his Instagram handle and shared a collage picture - a dress from the 1770 MoMu collection Antwerp and Sonam's recent gown. Shah started his note with these words, "Read a comment below this photo of Sonam Kapoor saying what's extraordinary in this. It looks like a bedsheet. Well, the thing is these "Chintz" prints now commonly used for bed sheets, curtains, and upholstery originated as cheent along the Coromandel coast of India. (Cheent in Hindi meaning spotted). Once highly prized the world over, Chintz helped revolutionise fashion and design globally."

A fashion blogger added, "Before Europe came to “claim” these prints, cheent a plain weave glazed cotton fabric was printed, or painted in vivid colours and was traded across seas for decades. Europeans lapped up 'indiene' design to make their homes lush with vibrant madder and indigo colours depicting exotic flora and fauna, which was a necessity given the weather outside was often grey and cloudy. Until the 17th century trade in these Indian printed cottons flourished then European fabric manufacturers protested and even rioted against ‘the tawdry, bespotted’ cottons made by ‘Heathens and Pagans’.

"Colonial enterprises banned cotton from India, leading to imitation chtinz being produced in Netherlands, Britain and France. It was only then that the motifs and designs were slowly made to depict European birds and plants. Some scholars believe that chintz began to be used for garments when maids were given old or damaged household textiles, which they would fashion into dresses," he continued.

"Lots of lawn brands use these prints today in Pakistan, many not having an iota of knowledge about this fabric's unique history. Now with Sonam Kapoor wearing it, "it is indeed a full circle moment” quoting Deepthi Sasidharan (@lampglow) and Susan Thomas (@afsarnama) here from across the border. A fabric which became dispossessed from the natives, is here being reclaimed and recontextualized," he added.

Shah concluded his note explaining the collage image he shared, "Left Chintz Dress (robe a l'anglaise) ca. 1770 MoMu collection Antwerp. Right Sonam Kapoor's dress is made by Anamika Khanna x Emilia Wickstead, coronation concert 2023." Soon after he shared the post, Sonam was quick to reply, "Thank you for getting the whole point of this. Anamika designed the print."

Sonam Kapoor attends King Charles III coronation

Sonam Kapoor attended the coronation concert at Windsor Castle to celebrate the crowning of the new king and queen of the UK. At the event, she introduced choir performers of the Commonwealth. Sonam started her speech with a namaste.

Sonam Kapoor's upcoming movie

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in AK vs AK. Next, she will be seen in Blind with Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. The movie will premiere on OTT platforms.