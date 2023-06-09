Sonam Kapoor Unseen Photos With Son Goes Viral On Her Birthday

Sonam Kapoor is celebrating her 38th birthday today (June 9), and the actress is receiving wishes from all corners of the world. Designer Shehla Khan shared an adorable birthday post for Sonam on her Instagram handle. However, what grabbed netizens' attention was an unseen picture of the actress with her son Vaayu, which soon made it to the trending list.

The picture seems to be from the hospital, as Sonam can be seen resting on a bed, holding newborn Vaayu in her arms. Calling Sonam her soul sister, Khan wrote, "Happiest Birthday my soul Sister and Mommy to my cutest Rasgulla! Miss you both deeply and Love you forever".

Sonam Kapoor's husband Anand Ahuja has also wished the actress with a picture of her and son Vaayu. The picture seems to be from her birthday morning, as we see balloons hanging from the ceiling. The birthday girl Sonam is seen sitting in her night dress with her son, who is adorably looking at the ceiling.

Anil Kapoor's heartiest birthday wish for daughter Sonam Kapoor

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor wished his daughter heartily on her birthday. Mr India star wrote, "A big piece of my heart is in London and I'm missing her a little extra today”, as Sonam is currently in London. Addressing the birthday girl, Anil Kapoor added that her love, generosity and presence fills his heart and home.

He concluded his birthday note with these words, "It's bittersweet to feel that the only way I can have you back here is on sets doing what you love, so now I'm just waiting for that. Here’s wishing my amazing daughter a very Happy Birthday! There’s so much about you I’m in awe of everyday! Come back soon!!! Love you!"

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their first child, son Vaayu, in August last year. Since then, the actress has been actively sharing pictures of her son on Instagram. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in Blind.