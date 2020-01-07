Sonam Kapoor, Shruti, Parineeti Would Share A Great Bond Because Of Their Zodiac Signs

There are twelve zodiac signs in astrology and they consist of four elements which are fire, earth, air, and water. Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces are water signs. Aries, Leo and Sagittarius fire signs. Taurus, Virgo and Capricorn are earth signs. Gemini, Libra and Aquarius belong to air sign. It is said that the signs of one element are more compatible with each other whereas the other signs have different personalities according to their elements.

Apart from this, there are also some celebrities who get along well and maybe the reason why they are compatible is that they fall under particular zodiac signs whose characters compliment each other well. Speaking of Bollywood celebrities, Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and Parineeti Chopra might presumably get along like a house on fire probably because of their zodiac sign compatibility. Let us take a look at why they get along with each other well.

Sonam Kapoor, Shruti Haasan and Parineeti Chopra's compatibility

Sonam Kapoor was born on 9 June 1985, Shruti Haasan was born on 28 January 1986 and Parineeti Chopra was born on 22 October 1988. Sonam Kapoor's sun sign is Gemini while Shruti Haasan and Parineeti Chopra's sun sign is Aquarius and Libra respectively. According to zodiac signs, all three celebrities come under air sign which makes them more compatible with each other. Air signs are some of the hardest people to pin down.

They are smart, curious and passionate about their work. People who belong to Air signs are great artist and communicators. These traits are also seen in Sonam Kapoor, Parineeti Chopra and Shruti Haasan. They not only get along well with each other but also are great communicators and are also open about their feelings.

