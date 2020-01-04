Nora Fatehi Replaces Parineeti Chopra In 'Bhuj - The Pride Of India' For This Reason

There were speculations about Parineeti Chopra starring in the movie Bhuj – The Pride Of India but the actor recently confirmed that due to her busy schedule and her upcoming projects, she cannot be a part of the movie. Parineeti Chopra has two upcoming films lined up including The Girl On The Train and a biographical film on Saina Nehwal. While the makers of the film, Bhuj – The Pride Of India are still on the lookout for another actress to replace Parineeti Chopra, there are rumours that Nora Fatehi might be approached for to play her part.

Who will replace Parineeti Chopra in Bhuj – The Pride Of India?

Pachtaoge actor Nora Fatehi will be replacing Parineeti in the upcoming movie, Bhuj – The Pride Of India. The actor confirmed the news in her recent interview about the new project. She will be playing a small role in the movie and her shooting will take place on January 12, 2020. The movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Rana Daggubati, Sanjay Dutt and many more actors.

Apart from this, Saki Saki girl Nora Fatehi recently featured in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D's song Garmi. The song went viral on the internet within just one week of its release on YouTube. The track received over 61 million views and is about to reach one million likes soon. The song is sung by Badshah and Nehe Kakkar. Street Dancer 3D's actor Varun Dhawan was also present in the song. Both the actors Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi also recently danced together on the hot number at Star Screen Awards.

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi's Scintillating Moves Papped At The Mumbai Airport; Watch Video

ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn: When You See Sooryavanshi, You Will Get The Answer About Singham 3

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi Was Nervous To Dance With Prabhu Dheva On 'Garmi' And 'Muqabala' | WATCH

ALSO READ | Nora Fatehi Overwhelmed As Garmi Song Breaks Record, Says 'whole New Pressure For My Next'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.