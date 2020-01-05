Sonam Kapoor Chills In London With Anand Ahuja, Posts A Throwback Pic To Celebrate Love

Sonam K Ahuja and Anand Ahuja have been among the power couples of Bollywood in recent years. The couple’s love for each other often finds a mention under #everydayphenomenal. Though the actor seemed to hint at the ‘first Sunday of the year’ being a special one, she once again used her oft-repeated hashtag to state that 'any day is good to celebrate love.'

Sonam-Anand are vacationing in Europe, and the duo seems to be having a gala time. After sealing it with a kiss to extend their new year wishes for their fans in Italy, the couple has now headed to London. As the Khoobsurat actor enjoyed the ‘first Sunday of the year’, she shared a lovely picture of hers with Anand wherein they can be seen dressed up in traditional wear.

Here's the post

The interesting bit is that the picture is not from London, where they are currently stationed. The snap is actually a throwback picture and the venue is none other than Lake Como, Italy. The venue has attained a humognous stature in recent years, thanks to numerous celebrity weddings, most popular for Indians being Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone's marriage.

The picture that the Neerja star posted was clicked a few months before the ‘DeepVeer’ wedding, and the occasion was the engagement of Mukesh Ambani’s daughter Isha Ambani with Anand Piramal. The event was attended by the who’s who of Bollywood — Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas and many more. At that time, this snap was among the photos that had surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sonam last featured in The Zoya Factor. As per reports, her next venture is likely to be with Sujoy Ghosh. Though the official announcement has not been made, reports claim that it is set to be a remake of the South Korean film Blind.

