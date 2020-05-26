Sonam Kapoor Looks Beautiful In Ralph And Russo Statement Couture; See Pics

Sonam Kapoor has always made it to the headlines for her stunning style statements. The diva has been spotted in some of the top designer outfits, not just in India but abroad as well as she has walked the Cannes red carpet several times now. From Valentino to Ralph and Russo, Giambattista Valli, Gucci, Bazza Alzouman, Armani, and more; Sonam has made gorgeous appearances in high-end labels. Listed below are Sonam Kapoor's stunning photos in Ralph and Russo's outfits.

Sonam Kapoor donning Ralph and Russo's statement Outfits

This is one of Sonam Kapoor's latest posts donning Ralph and Russo's statement outfits. Kapoor was seen in a delicate baby blue gown. The gown was filled with ruffles all over. The mermaid one-shouldered gown was super dreamy and is perfect for those engagement ceremonies. Sonam threw in a delicate diamond necklace and stud earrings to complete her look.

This was Sonam Kapoor's steller look at Cannes 2016. Kapoor donned a signature Ralph and Russo outfit. The white cape gown looked gorgeous on Sonam. The gown flowed perfectly on her lean figure and had a long trail to it. The quirky bat design fitted Kapoor in just all the right places. She wore a signature choker piece that matched her gown. Her pin-straight hair flowed perfectly and went well with her overall look.

This was another one of Sonam Kapoor's stunning looks from Cannes. She wore a statement baby pink gown. The strapless and fitted gown went well with Sonam's lean figure. The gown was embellished and filled with tiny crystals. Sonam's gown also had a delicately flowered cape to it that loosely hung on her shoulders. With a stunning neckpiece and neat bun, Sonam was good to go.

This was one of Sonam Kapoor's recent looks from the Cannes film festival. Sonam made quite a grand entrance with her heavy and Cindrella ball lehenga. The white lehenga was traditional with a twist. The signature Ralph and Russo piece was the dream of many girls as it effortlessly stunned on Kapoor. The outfit was embellished and had a cape to one of her shoulders.

The gown was not the only steller eye-catcher. Sonam's hairdo was another story to tell. Kapoor went all out for the Cannes look and was photographed by many for her grand avatar. She kept the look elegant and chic with just a pair of stud earrings and her nude makeup.

