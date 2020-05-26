Times Sonam Kapoor's Films Faced Box-Office Clashes - Saawariya, The Zoya Factor, & More

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in Abhishek Sharma's The Zoya Factor. The movie, starring Sonam Kapoor and Dulquer Salman in the lead, was the talk of the town, especially for its plot and storyline. The Zoya Factor was based on a novel by Anuja Chauhan with the same name and had Sonam Kapoor playing the role of an advertising agent who later becomes a lucky charm for the Indian cricket team. Throughout her career, Sonam's films have also clashed with many Bollywood movies. Here are the times when Sonam Kapoor battled box office clashes.

Sonam Kapoor movie clashes

Saawariya vs Om Shanti Om (2007)

Both the movies released in 2007 and saw Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone battling it out at the box office. While Saawariya marked the Bollywood debut of Sonam Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, Om Shanti Om marked the debut of Deepika Padukone, who was recently seen in Chhapaak. According to Box Office India, Sonam Kapoor starrer Saawariya released in close to 850 screens worldwide, earned around Rs. 20 crores at the box office. Meanwhile, Om Shanti Om collected about Rs. 78 crores at the box office.

Veere Di Wedding vs Bhavesh Joshi Superhero (2018)

On June 1, 2018, Veere Di Wedding released alongside Vikramaditya Motwane directed Bhavesh Joshi Superhero. Veere Di Wedding featured Sonam Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Swara Bhasker and Shikha Talsania in the lead while Bhavesh Joshi Superhero featured Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Shreiyah Sabharwal, Priyanshu Painyuli and Ashish Verma in important roles. Reports reveal that Veere Di Wedding made Rs.80 crore at the box office while Bhavesh Joshi Superhero managed Rs. 1.4 crore. However, it was for the first time that Sonam Kapoor had a clash with brother Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor at the box office.

The Zoya Factor vs Prassthanam vs Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass (2019)

Sonam Kapoor's The Zoya Factor was pitted against Sanjay Dutt starrer Prassthanam and debutant Karan Deol's Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. Directed by Deva Katta, Prassthanam reportedly got a wider release with about 1450 screens compared to 850 screens for The Zoya Factor and 1150 screens for Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass. According to Box Office India, The Zoya Factor managed to earn Rs. 58 crores at the box office, while Prassthanam earned about Rs. 5 crores and Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass earned Rs.7 crores at the box office.

