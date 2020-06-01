Sonam Kapoor Takes A Jibe At Bollywood’s ‘selective Wokeness’ With Her Post?

George Floyd's brutal death has sparked a massive outrage over racial inequality and police brutality which has left people all around the globe in a state of anguish. There have been innumerable protests on social media with the slogan, 'Please, I Can't Breathe' which were reportedly the words uttered by George Floyd in the video which showcased the brutal manner of his death. While several Bollywood celebs have voiced their state of shock and despair at the death of George Floyd, Sonam Kapoor's latest Instagram story maybe a hint at the actor's jibe towards Bollywood's 'selective wokeness' on Floyd's death.

Sonam Kapoor may have taken a dig at the 'selective wokeness' of the Bollywood celebs

Sonam Kapoor left a cryptic post on her social media which read, 'Selective 'Wokeness' doesn't work. Clean your own house first.' The Veerey Di Wedding actor's latest Instagram post makes one wonder whether she is taking a dig at those Bollywood celebs who are vocal abou the plight of the people in the US, but are oblivious to the same when it comes to their own countrymen. Take a look at Sonam Kapoor's Instagram story.

Many Bollywood celebs took to their social media to express their disappointment over George Floyd's death

Many Bollywood celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Neha Kakkar, Tiger Shroff, and Disha Patani have voiced out their anguish on the death of George Floyd. Kareena had taken to her social media to share a hard-hitting post on the same. Take a look at the Angrezi Medium actor's social media post.

Priyanka Chopra, on the other hand, shared a heartfelt post wherein she narrated the horrifying accounts of George Floyd's death and also urged her fans to end the race war. However, reportedly the actor received a backlash for staying mum at some serious issues pertaining to her own country. Some of the netizens reportedly also termed her as a hypocrite for appearing in fairness advertisements in the past while she preaches the same now. Take a look at her post.

Talking about George Floyd's death, reportedly, on Monday, May 26, Floyd was arrested by the police officers in Minneapolis for unspecified charges. According to the reports, a tussle between Geroge Floyd and the police authorities resulted in Floyd being subdued for several minutes by the police officer named, Derek Chauvin. In a video that surfaced on the internet, Chauvin pressed his knee against Floyd's neck, who was seen gasping for air before turning motionless. In the viral video, the 46-year-old Floyd can be seen repeatedly saying: "I can't breathe." Floyd was pronounced dead the same day.

