Sonam Kapoor's Husband Anand Ahuja Gives Fans An Insight Into His Pilates Session; See Pic

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja recently shifted to Delhi from London with her family before the nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Sonam has also been quite active on social media amid the lockdown, sharing her 'Snapshots of Quarantine' with hubby Anand Ahuja on Instagram.

From reading together to working out at home together, Sonam and Anand surely know how to sweep everyone off their feet by shelling out major couple goals. However, apart from working out with his lady love, Anand Ahuja also recently flaunted his solo pilates session with fans on Instagram.

Anand Ahuja challenges his wife and mother-in-law, says 'coming for the crown' as he practices pilates at home amid lockdown

While Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has channelled the inner 'Culinarista' by putting her culinary skills to test, her spouse, Anand Ahuja is working hard on his fitness amid quarantine and their Instagram handles are proof. Sonam has been treating her family with some scrumptious meals after learning new recipes for a while. Therefore, it is also important for them to shed those extra kilos after cheating on their diets.

Recently, the Neerja actor's husband gave everyone an insight into his pilates session to reveal how he keeps himself in shape after munching on all the delicious recipes his wife treats him with.

Earlier today, Anand Ahuja took to Instagram stories to give fans a sneak-peek into his pilates session by tagging his fitness trainer and nutritionist Radhika Karle. Along with giving everyone major quarantine-fitness goals, Anand also challenged his wife and his beloved mother-in-law as he captioned the post, "I'm coming for the crown". Later, while Sonam Kapoor simply reposted husband's Insta story, his mother-in-law Sunita Kapoor lauded him as she reposted the story and wrote, "Wow that's fantastic".

Check out the posts below:

On the career front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen alongside the Tollywood heartthrob, Dulquer Salman in 2019's romantic-comedy titled The Zoya Factor. However, the film could not succeed to impress the audience and received mixed reactions from the critics as well. Meanwhile, Sonam is reportedly geared up to team up with director Sujoy Ghosh for his next film which is reportedly titled Blind.

(Image credit: Sonam Kapoor Instagram)

